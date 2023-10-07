Costco Recalls Kirkland Signature Ham Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Costco announced a recall of Kirkland Signature Hams after a laboratory test from samples at Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats came back positive for listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall includes the Kirkland Signature Applewood Smoked Master Carve Half Ham Boneless With Natural Juices sold at stores in California and Nevada between September 26 and September 29.

The recalled packages can be identified by the Use / Freeze by Jan 20 24 and Lot # 264 - 4 sticker.

"Please do not eat any remaining product marked with the above code date; return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the retailer said in an email to customers who purchased the recalled hams.

There have been no reports of illness related to the recalled hams.

According to the FSIS, a listeria infection "can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms."

"In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems," the agency said.