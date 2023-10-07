Israel Says It Is 'At War' After Surprise Attack By Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his country is "at war" after Palestinian militants launched a massive surprise attack. The attacks left at least 70 people dead and over a hundred injured.

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war," Netanyahu said.

Hamas fired over 2,000 rockets toward Israel as gunmen stormed into Israeli territory. The Izzedine al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed to have captured dozens of Israelis after the massive land, sea, and air incursion.

Netanyahu ordered retaliatory strikes on Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip, which killed nearly 200 people and injured over 1,600, the Palestinian health ministry said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that America stands behind Israel following the attacks, which he called acts of terrorism.

"Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation," Biden said.