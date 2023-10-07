Jonathan Taylor Agrees To Massive Extension With Colts Amid Holdout: Report

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly reached an agreement with All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, effectively ending his holdout that began during the offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

"The #Colts and star RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a massive 3-year, $42M extension, locking him in at the top of the RB market and mending fences after a tumultuous period. $26.5M guaranteed. Deal done by agents @MalkiKawa and Ethan Lock of @firstroundmgmt," Rapoport wrote on his X account Saturday (October 7).

The Colts announced that Taylor was activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday minutes before Rapoport's report.