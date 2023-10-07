‘Mean Girls’ Reunion Is Finally On Its Way

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, the beloved trio from the cult classic Mean Girls, enjoyed a heartwarming reunion to reportedly film a commercial together in Los Angeles on Friday.

Their enduring friendship has been a testament to the special bond forged on the set of the iconic 2004 film, which has since taken on new life as a stage musical and is now set to become an exciting feature film once more.

However, this joyous reunion was not without a hint of drama. It was revealed that negotiations for their participation in the upcoming feature film adaptation had hit a roadblock due to what they deemed a 'disrespectful' salary offer. The trio's desire to be a part of this iconic project was evident, but it seemed that financial matters needed to be ironed out.

Nonetheless, this reunion held the promise of new opportunities for these talented actresses to capitalize on the everlasting popularity of Mean Girls.

Lindsay Lohan, now a proud mother at 37, made a stunning appearance in a sophisticated ensemble, combining a long-sleeved black button-down blouse with chic wide-legged gray pants. Her trademark long red waves added a touch of classic Hollywood glamour to the occasion.

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried, also 37, exuded confidence in her business-like attire, sporting black pants, a vibrant pink top, a gray blazer, and sturdy black ankle boots.

This reunion was not just a casual gathering. It symbolized the cast members’ long-standing bond and marked their first collaboration since their memorable roles in the original film, reminding fans of the magic that had made Mean Girls a cherished part of pop culture history.