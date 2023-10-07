Olivia Wilde Threw Major Shade At Taylor Swift’s New Relationship

Olivia Wilde, the director of Don't Worry Darling, appeared to indirectly comment on Taylor Swift's new romance with Travis Kelce.

She shared a screenshot of a tweet on her Instagram Story that read, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist," posted by actress Katja Herbers.

Herbers later explained her tweet, suggesting that if Taylor Swift were in love with a climate scientist, they could join forces in advocating for ending fossil fuels, potentially making a significant impact due to Swift's influence on her fans.

Taylor Swift's rumored romance with Travis Kelce, highlighted by her appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, caused a surge in Kelce's jersey sales by nearly 400% in just two days. Swift's presence at the Chiefs' games has also seemingly boosted the team's ratings as her fans eagerly anticipate her appearances in the VIP box to support her new beau.

Although Swift was last seen at a Chiefs game on October 1 with famous friends like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner, some fans couldn't help but focus on her interactions with Kelce during the event.

Travis Kelce himself acknowledged the unexpected attention their relationship has garnered, expressing that he couldn't be upset about how it played out. His brother, Jason Kelce, humorously noted that they had been "put on the map" thanks to Swift.

Despite Swift's absence from Kelce's recent birthday celebrations, insiders claim that their romance remains strong, describing the NFL star as "completely smitten."