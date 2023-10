New Team In Top 4 For Week 7 AP College Football Top 25 Poll

Florida State moved into a would-be playoff spot in the Associated Press Week 7 college football poll.

The Seminoles jumped one spot to No. 4 overall following their 39-17 win against Virginia Tech in Week 6. Ohio State moved up one spot from No. 4 overall following its 37-17 win against Maryland.

Texas, which entered Week 6 ranked No. 3 overall, fell six spots to No. 9 following its loss to Oklahoma, which moved up seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 overall.