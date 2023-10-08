Anthony Richardson's Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
October 8, 2023
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans due to a shoulder injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
Richardson, 21, who had previously missed Week 3 due to a concussion he suffered in Week 2, was once again replaced by veteran backup Gardner Minshew.
"Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson has been ruled OUT with shoulder injury. Tough injury luck for AR in his young, exciting career so far," Wolfe wrote on his X account Sunday (October 8).
Richardson exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after landing on his right shoulder while being tackled by Titans linebacker Harold Landry. The rookie, who was selected by the Colts at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, finished the game with 98 yards on 9 of 12 passing and five yards on two rushing attempts.
Richardson had the fastest rising stock of any quarterback prospect this offseason with many experts projecting him to have the best raw skills of any draft eligible player. The former four-star high school prospect threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 215 of 393 passing, as well as 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 rushing attempts in 2022, having previously appeared in just 10 games during his first two collegiate seasons.
Minshew, 27, has a 9-16 overall record as a starting quarterback, having made 21 starts in his first two NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as four games for the Philadelphia Eagles in the absence of Jalen Hurts during the past two seasons and the Week 3 win in Richardson's absence. The former Washington State standout has thrown for 7,030 yards and 15 interceptions on 632 of 1,002 passing, while also recording 524 yards and two touchdowns on 114 rushing attempts.