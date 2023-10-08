Anthony Richardson's Injury Status Determined

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans due to a shoulder injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Richardson, 21, who had previously missed Week 3 due to a concussion he suffered in Week 2, was once again replaced by veteran backup Gardner Minshew.

"Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson has been ruled OUT with shoulder injury. Tough injury luck for AR in his young, exciting career so far," Wolfe wrote on his X account Sunday (October 8).

Richardson exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after landing on his right shoulder while being tackled by Titans linebacker Harold Landry. The rookie, who was selected by the Colts at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, finished the game with 98 yards on 9 of 12 passing and five yards on two rushing attempts.