Death Toll In Israel Reaches 700 After Hamas Attack

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel in relation to an attack launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday (October 7), Israel Lt. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesperson for the country's Defense Forces, told MSNBC on Sunday (October 8).

"We have had the worst day in Israeli history when it comes to casualties ... In American terms, this is a Pearl Harbor and a 9/11 all together," Conricus said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "we are in a war," in a video shared on social media after the attacks, which included land, air and sea as Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel's southern border and fired rockets from the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu ordered an "extensive reserve mobilization" in retaliation for the unprecedented attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said forces were "actively working" to verify reports that Americans were among the victims killed, as well as potential hostages, in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Hamas fighters were reported to have taken a significant number of civilians and soldiers hostage during the attacks as shown in posts shared on social media.

Two U.S. officials with knowledge of the situation told NBC News that the U.S. Navy ships and U.S. military aircraft were planning to move closer to Israel in an effort to show support.