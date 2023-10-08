Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

You may be familiar with loaded nachos, chips piled high with all of your favorite toppings ranging from cheese and sour cream to guacamole and meats like steak or chicken. However, loaded fries are just as good and definitely worth ordering for the table the next time you go out to eat with friends.

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best loaded fries in each state, from "good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

So where can you find the best loaded fries in Georgia?

Torched Hop Brewing

The Wu Fries at this restaurant are a definite must-try for anyone who enjoys their fries a little spicy. Torched Hop Brewing is located at 249 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in Atlanta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The wu-fries (waffle fries) at Torched Hop Brewing Company — a microbrewery and tap house in Atlanta's Midtown — are as delicious as they come. They're even better served smothered in buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, Cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and scallions, which is why they're one of the most popular things on the menu. In fact, many customers consider them a must as they're perfect for soaking up the craft brews on tap."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find the best loaded fries in the country.