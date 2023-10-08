Missouri Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

You may be familiar with loaded nachos, chips piled high with all of your favorite toppings ranging from cheese and sour cream to guacamole and meats like steak or chicken. However, loaded fries are just as good and definitely worth ordering for the table the next time you go out to eat with friends.

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best loaded fries in each state, from "good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

So where can you find the best loaded fries in Missouri?

Chick-in Waffle

The Nashville Hot Chicken Fries at this restaurant are a definite must-try for anyone who enjoys their fries loaded up with spciy fried chicken and smothered in sauce. Chick-in Waffle has several locations around the country, including in two in Kansas City. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"One of the specialties here is fried chicken served in a waffle cone, which gives you some idea of the playful inventiveness on offer. Chick-in Waffle is equally generous and creative with its fries, which come loaded with any combination of eight house-made sauces plus lots of other lovely stuff. They're all incredible, though we reckon it's hard to beat this combination of crisp fries with tender Nashville hot chicken, cheese, and pickles."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find the best loaded fries in the country.