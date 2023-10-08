North Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

You may be familiar with loaded nachos, chips piled high with all of your favorite toppings ranging from cheese and sour cream to guacamole and meats like steak or chicken. However, loaded fries are just as good and definitely worth ordering for the table the next time you go out to eat with friends.

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best loaded fries in each state, from "good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

So where can you find the best loaded fries in North Carolina?

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

If you want to try a unique twist on loaded fries, check out the Kamikaze Filet Kim Chi Fries at Bé-Em Asian Kitchen in Charlotte, waffle fries topped with a delicious assortment of toppings, including kimchi an and marinated filet. Bé-Em Asian Kitchen is located at 1848 Galleria Boulevard K in Charlotte.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Waffle fries topped with marinated fillet of beef, kimchi, cheese, cilantro, and several house-made sauces? W're not sure we need any more persuading, to be honest. The loaded fries at Bé-Em Asian Kitchen are typically packed with flavor and an appealing mix of textures. The menu has some great options, such as poke bowls and pho, but for some customers, these kimchi fries top the lot."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find the best loaded fries in the country.