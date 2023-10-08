South Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

You may be familiar with loaded nachos, chips piled high with all of your favorite toppings ranging from cheese and sour cream to guacamole and meats like steak or chicken. However, loaded fries are just as good and definitely worth ordering for the table the next time you go out to eat with friends.

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best loaded fries in each state, from "good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

So where can you find the best loaded fries in South Carolina?

The Darling Oyster Bar

If you want to try a unique twist on loaded fries, check out the Chowder Fries at The Darling Oyster Bar in Charleston, an order of house fries smothered in clam chowder. The Darling Oyster Bar is located at 513 King Street in Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say:

"You may have tried chowder, and we're guessing you've tried fries — but have you tried chowder fries? This genius combo is a specialty at The Darling Oyster Bar, a beautiful, vintage-inspired restaurant and raw bar in Charleston. The creamy clam chowder can be ordered as it comes, in a bowl, though dolloping it over fries makes it all the more indulgent. You can also add some crispy bacon."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find the best loaded fries in the country.