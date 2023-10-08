Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

You may be familiar with loaded nachos, chips piled high with all of your favorite toppings ranging from cheese and sour cream to guacamole and meats like steak or chicken. However, loaded fries are just as good and definitely worth ordering for the table the next time you go out to eat with friends.

Based on reviews, awards and personal experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best loaded fries in each state, from "good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

So where can you find the best loaded fries in Wisconsin?

The Vanguard

Not only does this Milwaukee restaurant have tasty options like fries smothered in gravy or chili, but it's South Buffalo Poutine, a unique take on the Canadian favorite, is a definite must-try. The Vanguard is located at 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue in Milwaukee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Vanguard loves its loaded fries and has a good selection of options on the menu, including classic poutine with caramelized onion gravy and Cheddar curds, chili cheese fries, and vegan loaded fries with optional vegan chili. The 'beer and brat' bar's signature, though, is the south buffalo poutine, with sauced chicken or tofu pieces, spiced gravy, blue cheese dressing and pickled celery."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find the best loaded fries in the country.