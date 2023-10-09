14-Year-Old Driver Ran Stop Sign In Fatal Crash With Tractor Trailer

By Bill Galluccio

October 9, 2023

Airbag work
Photo: saravuth-photohut / iStock / Getty Images

Two teenagers were killed in a car crash early Monday (October 9) morning on Highway 73 in Wood County, Wisconsin. Authorities said that the 14-year-old driver, Quinton Plucinski, was traveling southbound on Polish Road in the township of Wood when he ran a stop sign. As he entered Highway 73, he was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on the roadway.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m., and numerous agencies responded, including the Pittsville Fire Department, Pittsville Ambulance, Wood County Coroner Office, and the Wood County Dispatch.

The crash killed Plucinski and his 16-year-old passengerConner Ostricki. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the tractor-trailer were identified as 36-year-old Ravinder Dhillon and 28-year-old Gagandeep Sidhu, both from Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canada. Officials did not say if they were injured in the crash.

The crash was cleaned up by 11 a.m.

Officials said that the crash remains under investigation.

