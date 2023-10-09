"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE," 21's immigration lawyer Charles H. Kuck said in a statement. "His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally."



Drake previously broke the news about 21's immigration status on his song "8AM in Charlotte," which appears on his new album For All The Dogs. The song dropped a few days before Drake went back to Toronto to close out his tour. 21 had issues getting across the Canadian border for the first night. However, he was able to get through for the final night. After he made his descent down the steps of the ScotiaBank Arena, 21 was greeted by Drizzy and sea of fans who sang the Canadian national anthem.



"Savage this was hands down the best moment I ever had in my career on stage," Drake said after the show. "Congrats my brother the world is yours!!!!