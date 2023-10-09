3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Scorpion In Her Bed

A 3-year-old Brazilian girl was killed by a scorpion that crawled into her bed while she was sleeping, local media outlet Primeira Página reported (h/t the New York Post.)

Maria Fernanda Brito de Silva, of Ribas do Rio Pardo, suffered cardiac arrest in relation to the incident, which took place on September 25. The child was treated with antivenom antibody therapy at the Hospital Regional de Mato Grosso do Sul intensive care unit in Campo Grande before being pronounced dead on October 1.

“It is with immeasurable sadness and regret that the City of Ribas do Rio Pardo, through the Municipal Health Department (Sesau), announces that the child Maria Fernanda Brito da Silva died this Sunday morning,” Ribas do Rio Pardo city officials said in a statement shared upon news of her death last week via the New York Post.