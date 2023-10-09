A-List Actress Girlfriend Spotted Cheering On Josh Allen
By Jason Hall
October 9, 2023
Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld was spotted supporting her boyfriend, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, during his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday (October 8).
Steinfeld, 26, who was wearing sunglasses and a Bills hoodie, sat in a luxury suite next to Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, Allen's close friend, during Buffalo's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the photo shared by ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.
Last month, Steinfeld was spotted with Allen's mother, Lavonne, alongside Lindsey Vega, the founder of the Bills-inspired boutique Leveled Up Buffalo, in a post shared by the store's Instagram account.
Update on this front: Danny Ric has now got his Bills gear.— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 8, 2023
*also they couldn’t get a lower third for the musician/actress to his right?!* https://t.co/VWQC3paKzV pic.twitter.com/1QM22Hh9zm
The post was shared hours before Allen, 27, led Buffalo to a 48-20 win against the AFC East Division rival Miami Dolphins, throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing, while also recorded 17 yards and a touchdown on four rushing attempts.
Allen and Steinfeld were first rumored to be dating in May. The two were initially spotted together in New York City in photos exclusively obtained and shared by the New York Post on May 25, which was believed to be the first time they were photographed together publicly. On May 29, a source close to Steinfeld told PEOPLE Magazine that the two had been "hanging out for a few weeks."
Photos shared by TMZ Sports on July 7 showed Allen and Steinfeld at a resort pool in Mexico during a "romantic getaway" on the Fourth of July. The Bills improved to 3-1 and took possession of first place in the AFC East Division standings with Sunday's win.