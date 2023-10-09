A-List Actress Girlfriend Spotted Cheering On Josh Allen

Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld was spotted supporting her boyfriend, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, during his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday (October 8).

Steinfeld, 26, who was wearing sunglasses and a Bills hoodie, sat in a luxury suite next to Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, Allen's close friend, during Buffalo's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the photo shared by ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

Last month, Steinfeld was spotted with Allen's mother, Lavonne, alongside Lindsey Vega, the founder of the Bills-inspired boutique Leveled Up Buffalo, in a post shared by the store's Instagram account.