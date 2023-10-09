Bad Bunny Reveals New Album Title & Release Date

Following the announcement, Bad Bunny posted a couple of pre-save links to his fifth studio album. The tracklist shows that the LP will have 22 songs including previously released hits "Where She Goes" and "Un Preview." He previously confirmed the number of tracks on the album in a post to his X/Twitter account. Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana will serve as the follow-up to his wildly successful album Un Verano Sin Ti featuring popular songs like "Tití Me Preguntó" and "Me Porto Bonito."



El Conejo Malo just performed "Un Preview" for the first time live at the 2023 Billboard Latin Awards on Telemundo. Don Benito ended up going home with seven trophies for categories like Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year.



Bad Bunny's new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana drops Friday, October 13.