Bad Bunny Reveals New Album Title & Release Date

By Tony M. Centeno

October 9, 2023

Bad Bunny
Photo: Getty Images

Bad Bunny will return with his all-new album sooner than you think.

On Monday, October 9, the Puerto Rican rapper shared the official cover art and other details about his brand-new album arriving this week. His next studio album is called Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What's Going To Happen Tomorrow) and features a drawing of a cowboy riding a horse on the cover. He announced the album in a clip of his upcoming single, which appears to sample The Godfather theme song.

"The day most anticipated by many has arrived..." Bad Bunny wrote in Spanish.

Following the announcement, Bad Bunny posted a couple of pre-save links to his fifth studio album. The tracklist shows that the LP will have 22 songs including previously released hits "Where She Goes" and "Un Preview." He previously confirmed the number of tracks on the album in a post to his X/Twitter account. Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana will serve as the follow-up to his wildly successful album Un Verano Sin Ti featuring popular songs like "Tití Me Preguntó" and "Me Porto Bonito."

El Conejo Malo just performed "Un Preview" for the first time live at the 2023 Billboard Latin Awards on Telemundo. Don Benito ended up going home with seven trophies for categories like Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year.

Bad Bunny's new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana drops Friday, October 13.

