Colorado City Ranked Among The Safest Cities In The U.S.

Crime is an ever-present concern for Americans since it can happen just about everywhere. Some locations, however, see less crime compared to bigger and more notable locations. No matter the reason, this can be quite attractive to newcomers looking for a new place to live.

That's where WalletHub comes in. The financial website updated its rankings of the safest cities in the U.S. Here's how researchers determined their picks for the 2023 list:

"To determine where Americans can feel most secure — in more than one sense — WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 41 key indicators of safety. Our data set ranges from traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured."

The highest-ranking Colorado city is Colorado Springs, which came in the No. 93 spot. The destination got the highest marks in "Financial Safety," which factors in credit scores, job security, unemployment rates, identity theft, fraud complaints, debt-to-income ratio, and other statistics.

Denver was the lowest-ranked city representing the Centennial State, ranking at No. 169 out of 182.

Here are the Top 10 safest cities in America, according to the study:

Nashua, New Hampshire Columbia, Maryland South Burlington, Vermont Gilbert, Arizona Warwick, Rhode Island Portland, Maine Casper, Wyoming Yonkers, New York Burlington, Vermont Scottsdale, Arizona

If you want to see if your location made it on the list, visit WalletHub's website for the full report.