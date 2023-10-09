Colorado Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

What's better than a huge serving of fries? A bunch of toppings stacked on top of said fries. Many goodies come to mind when thinking about loaded fries, like melted cheese and bacon bits to a scoop of guacamole or some meat. It's not just the different toppings you can pile on -- think about how certain ingredients pair with various types of fries, from waffle and shoestring to curly and crinkle cut.

If you're craving some loaded fries, LoveFood rounded up the one in every state. The over-the-top list includes "creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

According to writers, Colorado's most delicious loaded fries are the queso fries from 5280 Burger Bar! Here's why this eatery's fries are getting the spotlight:

"The queso fries at 5280 Burger Bar come in a boat and they’re smothered in so much delicious sauce, they could conceivably float. The skin-on fries are cut and freshly made in-house and are topped with green chili queso sauce, pico de gallo, and extra cheese. Other mouth-watering loaded options include pork green chili, bacon pieces, truffle, and Parmesan, as well as the Frito pie fries with red chili, shredded Cheddar, and Fritos (what else?)."