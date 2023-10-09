Drake Fires Back At Joe Budden: 'You Have Failed At Music'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 9, 2023
Drake didn't mince words when he fired back at Joe Budden.
On Saturday, October 7, Joe Budden released the newest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast in which he shared his thoughts about the 36-year-old artist and his new album For All The Dogs. The rapper-turned-podcaster had some harsh feedback about the album and Drake overall.
“He rappin' for the children,” Budden said. “I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album … You're gonna be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***s, and stop f**king these 25-year-olds."
Joe’s Drake rant. 😅 pic.twitter.com/EQHfRu6h43— 🅳🅴🅽🅽🅸🆂 (@dennis_k_g) October 7, 2023
@joebudden you have failed at music," Drake wrote in the comment section of Akademik's post. "You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat."
Drake didn't stop there. He continued to shade the New Jersey native in a timeline post, in which he included a photo of Budden that zoomed in on his hat case. In the midst of all the chaos, Budden responded to Drake's lengthy comment.
"@champagnepapi you'll grow up sooner or later," Joe Budden wrote. "Father time is undefeated."
The podcaster wasn't the only person from the podcast that Drake took aim at either. In an Instagram Story, Drizzy also fired a shot at Parks Vallely by posting a photo of him with the caption, "Imagine listening to Mark Zuckerberg tell the next generation about good verses and turnt beats.” See what Drake had to say plus responses from Parks and Joe Budden's manager Ian Swartzman below.
Joe budden is the most important figure in media. Unconventional in approach, untethered to any agenda driven entity, no relationships interfere with his true opinions. No stage name, no act, a former emcee turned media mogul with the world constantly listening and watching.— Ian Schwartzman (@Ian_Schwartzman) October 8, 2023