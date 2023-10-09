Florida Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The State

What's better than a huge serving of fries? A bunch of toppings stacked on top of said fries. Many goodies come to mind when thinking about loaded fries, like melted cheese and bacon bits to a scoop of guacamole or some meat. It's not just the different toppings you can pile on -- think about how certain ingredients pair with various types of fries, from waffle and shoestring to curly and crinkle cut.

If you're craving some loaded fries, LoveFood rounded up the one in every state. The over-the-top list includes "creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi, or even chocolate."

According to writers, Florida's most delicious loaded fries are the cheese fries from Rock That Burger! Here's why this eatery's fries are getting the spotlight:

"From chopped frankfurters to chili, you can take your choice of toppings when you order loaded fries from Rock That Burger – and you really can’t go wrong. However, it’s the simple cheese fries, with an oozy Cheddar sauce ladled over the top, that win the most praise. You can get them with added jalapeños too (pictured). If you can handle it, they’re the perfect accompaniment to one of the restaurant’s loaded burgers."