Gucci Mane Gives Fans A Chance To Listen To His New Album Before It Drops

Gucci Mane's 16th studio album is meant to go in a different direction than his previous work. It serves as the follow-up to his 2021 LP Ice Daddy, which he dedicated to his first son following his birth.



“I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing and this and that,” Gucci shared in a recent radio interview. "Not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.”



Gucci's upcoming album is led by "King Snipe" featuring Kodak Black, which dropped at the top of the year. Since then, Gucci has delivered other bangers from the album including "06 Gucci" featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby, "Pissy" featuring Roddy Ricch, "Bluffin" with Lil Baby and his most recent collaboration "There I Go" featuring J. Cole. Gucci also made headlines with other singles like "Woppenheimer," which is inspired by the film Oppenheimer, and "Now It's Real."



Breath of Fresh Air is set to drop on Tuesday, October 17 via 1017/Atlantic Records.