Invasive Pest Returns To Cincinnati Amid Fall Weather

If you've noticed an influx of stink bugs around Cincinnati recently, there's a reason. The pests typically reappear around the fall as the warmer months of summer shift into cooler temperatures, so as temps fall, you may see more of the flying bugs make themselves known, per WLWT. Stink bugs are an invasive species native to Asia but have been present around the U.S. since they were introduced in the 1990s, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"They have this habit in the fall of looking for places to overwinter which may be our homes," said Joe Boggs, a horticulture educator with OSU Extension of Hamilton County. "They can overwinter in other places, you know, out in the woods under bark and so on. But then coming into your homes then makes them a serious nuisance pest. Now they can be a serious agriculture pest as well."

The bugs can often find their way inside homes because, while some insects and animals attempt to stay warm in the winter months, stink bugs want to keep cool and slow down their metabolism and fat burning. They can often be found around doors, windows and trees.

"When they come into our house they get in trouble, because when they come inside, they get warm and they burn the fat quickly," said Boggs. "And that's one reason why we see them kind of agitated and flying around and so on and so forth."

So how do you get rid of them and keep them out of your home? Though you may be tempted to vacuum them up, this could cause a big stink — literally. The odor that the bugs release could get stuck in a vacuum cleaner and ruin it. Instead, WLWT reports that before you go to sleep at night, you can fill a pan or old water bottle with water and dish soap and shine a light into it as the bugs are attracted to light. To give yourself the best chance of catching the bugs, make sure all other lights in the room are turned off.