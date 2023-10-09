Kevin Gates Shocks Crowd After He Spits Into Pregnant Fan's Mouth
By Tony M. Centeno
October 9, 2023
Kevin Gates left plenty of people with a bad taste in their mouths following the kick-off to his new tour.
Over the weekend, a clip from one of Gate's recent tour stops made its rounds on social media after it showed the rapper spitting directly into a pregnant woman's mouth. In the video, you can see the "2 Phones" rapper bring the woman out of the crowd onto the stage. After he got her consent to "do anything I want to," he led her to a chair, sat her down and stood behind her as he tipped her head backward. That's when he spit directly in her mouth.
Pregnant fan let’s #KevinGates spit in her mouth during concert😷 pic.twitter.com/zKQ76W4Wvy— BIG THREAT (@threats2erybody) October 7, 2023
The woman didn't seem to mind, but you could hear the audible groans of disgust in the crowd. Fans in the audience weren't the only ones who were grossed out. Once the video spread throughout social media, other people chimed in with their own thoughts.
"WTF did I just watch?" one X user wrote.
"Disgusting and so unprofessional bra is so weird each year it gets worse women please respect yourself this man is not a god," another critic wrote.
Gates is used to raising eyebrows at his shows. Last year, fans caught video of him describing how he engages in oral sex in between songs at a show during his Big Lyfe Show. At one point, Gates pretended to whip out his penis and reenacted more sex acts in front of his fans.
See what fans had to say about the eye-popping video below.
The baby dad after seeing this: pic.twitter.com/AjpJKCeOXj— DocQ (@thebattlerapdr) October 7, 2023
Bro I’d be in the first row like pic.twitter.com/nLdgIARGX1— Prezi Banks. 🐻🇬🇭 (@AfrikanKing_) October 7, 2023
There’s no coming back from this— Prom Prom🌚 (@effizzzyy) October 8, 2023
I know that baby in her stomach like: pic.twitter.com/j3Ne67WIox— SIR 🥀💫 (@SirSays_) October 7, 2023
I ain’t no doctor, but I’m sure that goes to the baby system as well… pic.twitter.com/fJRlO3S9KL— DominicHorne.eth (@iamDominicHorne) October 7, 2023
