Kevin Gates Shocks Crowd After He Spits Into Pregnant Fan's Mouth

By Tony M. Centeno

October 9, 2023

Kevin Gates
Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Gates left plenty of people with a bad taste in their mouths following the kick-off to his new tour.

Over the weekend, a clip from one of Gate's recent tour stops made its rounds on social media after it showed the rapper spitting directly into a pregnant woman's mouth. In the video, you can see the "2 Phones" rapper bring the woman out of the crowd onto the stage. After he got her consent to "do anything I want to," he led her to a chair, sat her down and stood behind her as he tipped her head backward. That's when he spit directly in her mouth.

The woman didn't seem to mind, but you could hear the audible groans of disgust in the crowd. Fans in the audience weren't the only ones who were grossed out. Once the video spread throughout social media, other people chimed in with their own thoughts.

"WTF did I just watch?" one X user wrote.

"Disgusting and so unprofessional bra is so weird each year it gets worse women please respect yourself this man is not a god," another critic wrote.

Gates is used to raising eyebrows at his shows. Last year, fans caught video of him describing how he engages in oral sex in between songs at a show during his Big Lyfe Show. At one point, Gates pretended to whip out his penis and reenacted more sex acts in front of his fans.

See what fans had to say about the eye-popping video below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.