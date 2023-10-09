Lady Gaga Makes Rare Appearance With Boyfriend At Katy Perry Concert

Lady Gaga was spotted making a rare appearance with her boyfriend Michael Polansky in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple attended Katy Perry's PLAY residency as well as U2 at the newly opened The Sphere, where they launched a 25-show residency on September 29th.

According to the Daily Mail, Gaga and Polansky attended Perry's show on Friday, October 6th, and headed to U2's show the following night. The lead singer of the Irish rock band gave Gaga a shout-out during the show saying, "I better sing these notes right, Lady Gaga is in the house tonight," per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gaga and Polansky first sparked romance rumors in December 2019 and the two confirmed their relationship after spending New Year's Eve 2020 together and attending the Super Bowl together two months later.