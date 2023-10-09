Lady Gaga Makes Rare Appearance With Boyfriend At Katy Perry Concert

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga was spotted making a rare appearance with her boyfriend Michael Polansky in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple attended Katy Perry's PLAY residency as well as U2 at the newly opened The Sphere, where they launched a 25-show residency on September 29th.

According to the Daily Mail, Gaga and Polansky attended Perry's show on Friday, October 6th, and headed to U2's show the following night. The lead singer of the Irish rock band gave Gaga a shout-out during the show saying, "I better sing these notes right, Lady Gaga is in the house tonight," per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gaga and Polansky first sparked romance rumors in December 2019 and the two confirmed their relationship after spending New Year's Eve 2020 together and attending the Super Bowl together two months later.

In August, Gaga returned to her own Las Vegas residency, Jazz & Piano, at Park MGM after wrapping up the sixth leg in May of 2022. The opening show on August 31st was not only the first time Gaga has hit the stage in 2023 (she's been busy filming Joker: Folie à Deux), but it also marked her return to the stage since her longtime collaborator and the reason we know her as a jazz singer, Tony Bennet passed away. On what would have been his 97th birthday, Gaga wrote on Instagram: I’ll celebrate you every time I’m on stage singing jazz music, every time I’m with your family, every time I walk down the streets of New York I’ll look around and remember all you did for this city and the whole world. 😘"

