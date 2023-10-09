Popular California Restaurant Starts Enforcing 'Vomit Fee'

Mimosa drinkers might think twice before overindulging in the "bottomless mimosa" brunch deal at this Bay Area restaurant from now on.

According to KRON4, Oakland's very own Kitchen Story posted a sign inside their restaurant urging those partaking in bottomless mimosa brunches to "drink responsibly" and "know your limits" to avoid paying the price. Customers who vomit inside the restaurant as a result of enjoying too many mimosas will be forced to pay a $50 cleaning fee.

"Dear, all mimosa lovers" the sign reads, "please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fee will automatically be included in your tab when you throw up in public areas. Thank you so much for understanding☺️."

KRON4 mentioned that this is not the first brunch spot in the Bay Area to crack down on customers who vomit inside their establishment as a result of intoxication. San Francisco's Home Plate also recently started adding $50 dollars to the tabs of "mimosas lovers" who throw up inside their restaurant. The fee specifically targets those who throw up in "public areas."

In an effort to end overindulging in bottomless mimosa deals altogether, many restaurants have begun putting time constraints on customers who purchase this deal.