Skydiver Found Dead On Front Lawn Of Florida Home

An investigation is underway after a skydiver was found dead in the front yard of a Florida residence. The victim, who was "outfitted in parachute attire and gear," was discovered around 12:30 p.m. Saturday (October 7) in front of a home in the 2600 block of Merry in Titusville, which is 50 miles east of Orlando, according to a police statement.

James Sconiers told WKMG he found the skydiver unresponsive in his yard.

"I was asking the person that was laying on the ground, 'Hey man can you hear me, can you hear me?'" Sconiers recounted. "But he did not answer."

The Titusville Fire Department responded to the scene, which is near Arthur-Dunn Airpark, and pronounced the man dead. Police identified the skydiver as 69-year-old Frederick C. Morello, of Ormond Beach.

WKMG also reviewed a neighbor's surveillance camera, which captured Morello making a hard landing from an SUV's rearview mirror.

Reporters learned the victim landed not too far away from the Skydive Space Center, which is only a few blocks away from Sconiers' home. When WKMG asked if the parachutist was affiliated with their company, the center had no comment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.