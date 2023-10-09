'The Crown' Shares Trailer & Release Dates For Final Season

The first trailer for the sixth and final season of The Crown has been released. On Monday, October 9th, the hit Netflix show shared a dramatic teaser showing every version of the late Queen Elizabeth II that the show has seen. "The Crown is a symbol of permanence. It's something you are, not what you do," Claire Foy's voice reads as she's shown on a black-and-white television giving a speech. Actress Olivia Coleman then takes over saying, "Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty." For the last portion of the trailer, the actress currently portraying the monarch, Imelda Staunton, is shown getting ready to step out to greet the public. "But what about life I put aside? The woman I put aside," she asks.