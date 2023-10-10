7-Year-Old Girl Killed By Own Birthday Balloons

A 7-year-old girl was killed by her own birthday balloons earlier this month.

Alexandra Hope Kelly, of Clinton, Tennessee, was suffocated by a large number '7' balloon used during her birthday celebration one week prior, her mother, Channa Kelly, revealed in a Facebook post shared on Monday (October 10) warning other parents of similar dangers.

"For her birthday party, on September 24, I bought a large 34 inch rainbow Mylar number 7 balloon inflated with helium, as seen below, along with approximately 10 Roblox themed latex balloons," Channa wrote. "As a parent I was always aware of the choking hazard of latex balloons, but never imagined that there was such a risk regarding these very large Mylar helium filled balloons.

"A week after her birthday party, I sat with her as she popped all of her latex balloons. Alex asked if she could pop her large 7 balloon and I said that was fine. I would have never imagined that she would have been able to fit this balloon over her head. I went to my bedroom unaware of any dangers with this type of balloon. I fell asleep briefly and when I woke up I found my daughter face down on the living room floor where I had left her."