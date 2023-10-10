Abandoned Georgia Village Named The 'Creepiest' Ghost Town In The State

America is full of vibrant cities full of life, but in the history of the country, not every town has stood the test of time. This has led to many abandoned villages and settlements that many people still believe carry the weight of the past in these so-called "ghost towns."

Thrillist searched for the "creepiest, coolest" ghost towns around the country, compiling a list of the top hair-raising spot in each state that is sure to give you chills. According to the site:

"Some are restored villages catering to tourists. Some have rich histories of fleeting prosperity. Others are exactly what you'd expect when you think 'ghost town' — restless spirits rumored to relive past tragedies and provide plenty of entertainment (if that's your sort of thing). Whether they're roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America's roadways."

The creepiest ghost town in Georgia is Scull Shoals, a town with a name that already harkens to something macabre and spooky. Beware if you plan to visit this abandoned town in northern Georgia as people are still allowed to hunt on the land. Here's what the site had to say:

With a name tailor-made for a creepy abandoned place, buried in Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest near the Tennessee border is the remnants of a ghost town that was once home to Georgia's first paper mill (before flooding and soil erosion made everybody realize it wasn't an idyllic place to live). You can still see the mill building and assorted chimneys that heat nothing through a fence, but stay on all the marked trails if you're going to hang around this abandoned village: There's still hunting allowed in the area."

Check out Thrillist.com to see more of the creepiest and coolest ghost towns around the country.