Abandoned Tennessee Village Named The 'Creepiest' Ghost Town In The State

America is full of vibrant cities full of life, but in the history of the country, not every town has stood the test of time. This has led to many abandoned villages and settlements that many people still believe carry the weight of the past in these so-called "ghost towns."

Thrillist searched for the "creepiest, coolest" ghost towns around the country, compiling a list of the top hair-raising spot in each state that is sure to give you chills. According to the site:

"Some are restored villages catering to tourists. Some have rich histories of fleeting prosperity. Others are exactly what you'd expect when you think 'ghost town' — restless spirits rumored to relive past tragedies and provide plenty of entertainment (if that's your sort of thing). Whether they're roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America's roadways."

The creepiest ghost town in Tennessee is Elkmont, an eastern Tennessee town in the Smokies that is filled with abandoned and historically preserved cabins, one of which can even be rented for special gatherings like weddings. Here's what the site had to say:

"When the Great Smoky Mountains National park was created in 1934, residents were given two options: take a pay-off to move away or negotiate a long-term lease, the last of which expired in 1991. When it was all said and done, more than 70 structures were left over, creating a creepy ghost town of summer cabins and second homes. At least 19 were preserved for historical context near a large Smoky Mountain campground, including the Spence Cabin, which is rented out for weddings and other gatherings. Need a good excuse to visit that isn't dependent on human love? Come during early summer when it's mating season for a particular species of firefly that blinks in sychronicity."

