Arizona Restaurant Served The Best Soup In The State

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 11, 2023

Menudo, mexican tripe soup
Photo: Getty Images

Soup, an age-old comfort food, has a remarkable ability to warm our hearts and soothe our souls.

Amongst the diverse culinary options, one cannot help but be drawn to the captivating simplicity of soups. Whether one is seeking a hearty, belly-warming bowl on a chilly day or a taste of exquisite flavors that transport you to distant lands, the U.S. has an exceptional array of soups to offer.

Food Network released a list of the top restaurants to order soup at, from cozy family-run diners to upscale restaurants pushing the boundaries of the flexible meal, proving that state's soup selection is as varied and reflective its people.

In Arizona, Green Chile Pork Pozole at Sierra Bonita Grill, which is now closed, secured the number one spot:

"This Southwestern state has a substantial Mexican influence in the food, including excellent pozole, a Mexican stew made with hominy. The version at Sierra Bonita in Phoenix, named for the historic Arizona ranch, is verdant with tomatillos and jalapenos. It is studded with pork, cabbage and hominy, and is topped with onions and cilantro."
