Colorado Restaurant Has One Of The Best Burgers In The U.S.

When it comes to crafting a juicy, flavor-packed burger, you're spoiled for choice in the United States. From tucked-away neighborhood joints to fancy fine-dining establishments, there's no shortage of restaurants serving this iconic handheld. Only a handful of eateries, however, gain so much notoriety from just their burgers alone.

If you're on the hunt for these special burgers, LoveFood released a list of the best burgers to eat right now in America. The list ranges from classic bites to unique and experimental takes on the popular sandwich. A popular Colorado restaurant earned a spot on the list thanks to its one-of-a-kind burger: Rioja!

Writers found themselves entranced by the eatery's lamb burger. Here's what they think about it:

"A good lamb burger can be hard to find but Rioja in Denver pulls off its Colorado lamb burger with such ease it's easy to forget they aren't a dedicated burger joint. Served at lunch, this burger comes with house-made mozzarella, spicy aioli, oven-roasted tomatoes, and a side of sweet potato fries."