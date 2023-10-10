Decision Made On Cardinals RB James Conner's Injury Status

By Jason Hall

October 10, 2023

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
Photo: Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's (October 8) 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (October 10).

The Cardinals' decision to place Conner, 28, on injured reserve will force him to miss the team's next four games in adherence with NFL rules.

"James Conner is going on Injured Reserve today, source says. Out four games," Rapoport wrote.

The reported decision comes hours after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Conner was "expected to miss multiple weeks" due to the knee injury, citing sources with knowledge of the situation. Arizona claimed running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers following Conner's injury.

"#Cardinals RB James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the #Bengals, per sources. A blow to Arizona, which claimed Tony Jones Jr. off waivers to help fill the void," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Conner suffered the knee injury on a 35-yard run in the second quarter of Sunday's game. The former University of Pittsburgh standout was leading the Cardinals with 364 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries, which included recording 46 yards on six rushing attempts in Week 5.

