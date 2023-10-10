Decision Made On Cardinals RB James Conner's Injury Status

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's (October 8) 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (October 10).

The Cardinals' decision to place Conner, 28, on injured reserve will force him to miss the team's next four games in adherence with NFL rules.

"James Conner is going on Injured Reserve today, source says. Out four games," Rapoport wrote.

The reported decision comes hours after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Conner was "expected to miss multiple weeks" due to the knee injury, citing sources with knowledge of the situation. Arizona claimed running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers following Conner's injury.