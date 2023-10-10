Dolphins RB De'Von Achane's Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
October 10, 2023
Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is reportedly expected to "miss multiple weeks" due to a knee injury suffered in Sunday's (October 8) win against the New York Giants, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (October 10).
The Dolphins are reportedly still deciding on whether Achane will be placed on injured reserve, which would effectively rule him out for four consecutive games in adherence with NFL rules.
"#Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is likely to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the #Giants, sources tell me and @RapSheet. It’s not season-ending, but the team is continuing to gather info and evaluate next steps," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
Achane, who was selected at No. 84 overall in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is currently leading the Dolphins with 460 rushing yards, while also recording five rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns, in four appearances, which included recording 151 yards and one touchdown on 11 rushing attempts during Sunday's win. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert, who was already leading Miami in rushing attempts (58) and rushing touchdowns (7), is expected to have an even larger role in Achane's absence, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
"Miami will lean on Raheem Mostert more in De’Von Achane absence + expect Jeff Wilson to return to practice off injured reserve this week," Wolfe wrote. "Achane will be missed — rookie sensation helping Dolphins speedy offense to top. He averages 12.1 yards per carry — 527 total yards & 7 TDs."