Dolphins RB De'Von Achane's Injury Status Determined

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane is reportedly expected to "miss multiple weeks" due to a knee injury suffered in Sunday's (October 8) win against the New York Giants, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (October 10).

The Dolphins are reportedly still deciding on whether Achane will be placed on injured reserve, which would effectively rule him out for four consecutive games in adherence with NFL rules.

"#Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is likely to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the #Giants, sources tell me and @RapSheet. It’s not season-ending, but the team is continuing to gather info and evaluate next steps," Pelissero wrote on his X account.