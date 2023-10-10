Ex-Patriots Player Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady

One of Tom Brady's former New England Patriots teammates is calling on the franchise to sign the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion amid its quarterback woes.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel Sr. once again praised Brady while throwing shade at his former head coach, Bill Belichick, after New England's 38-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (October 8), which dropped the team to 1-4 through its first five games.

"This terrible team that everybody sees is a terrible team. He can come right now, today, and win a Super Bowl for the New England Patriots. Because that's Tom Brady," Samuel told TMZ Sports on Monday (October 9).

"I compare this team to the 2015 Super Bowl champions," Samuel added. "I see the same exact team -- it's only minus Tom Brady is the difference. And I can see Tom coming and leading this to the Super Bowl."

Starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched for backup Bailey Zappe for late in the Patriots' blowout loss for the second consecutive week. Jones, a former first-round draft pick, threw for 110 yards and two interceptions on 12 of 22 passing on Sunday.

Samuel, who played alongside Brady and under Belichick in New England during his first five NFL seasons (2003-07), has publicly denounced his former coach numerous times since Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

"I don't understand why is it such a big drop off when one man leaves the 53-man roster -- why is it such a big dropoff and you can't replace it but you're supposed to be a great coach?" Samuel told TMZ Sports.

In July, Samuel reignited his apparent longstanding apparent feud with Belichick when asked by former NFL cornerback and current CBS Sports reporter Bryant McFadden if the 71-year-old was the best coach in NFL history.