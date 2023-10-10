Famous Diver Dies Exploring Underwater Cave System In Texas

Renowned cave diver Brett Hemphill was found lifeless in cave waters near Phantom Springs, Texas, following his disappearance during a dive last Wednesday. He was 56 years old.

Hemphill, described by close friend Andy Pitkin as "The Ultimate Explorer," had been Pitkin's diving partner for more than 15 years.

The tragic incident occurred during a cave exploration at Phantom Springs, five hours west of San Antonio.

At a depth of 570 feet, while Pitkin was surveying a new passage, he noticed that Hemphill had mysteriously vanished. The two had used Nylon rolls to mark their way through the cave's intricate passages.

Pitkin recounted that Hemphill's light had been visible throughout the survey, but upon completing it, Brett was nowhere to be seen. Pitkin initially assumed Hemphill had exited ahead of him, but upon returning, he realized otherwise. Poor visibility prevented further searching at that depth.

Hemphill, a native of Dade City, had set numerous cave diving records.

If confirmed, the 570-foot depth reached during this dive would surpass the current U.S. underwater cave diving record in Missouri by over 100 feet.

Hemphill's family is now arranging his funeral, leaving the cave diving community mourning the loss of a true pioneer.