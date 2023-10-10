Fat Joe Says He Reached Out To Will Smith For Hip Hop 50 Tribute

"You know who I didn't successfully get was Will Smith," Joe said. "I was really trying to get Will Smith to come out and do 'Summertime.' He's filming Bad Boys, but we tried. We try to pull off a miracle if we can. We try to pull a cloud out of the sky."



It's been a minute since Smith hit the stage to perform. The last time he picked up the mic was when he shared the stage with his kids Jaden and Willow at Coachella in 2019. Smith has been out of the spotlight recently, especially after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last year. However, he returned late last year to promote his latest film Emancipation. Smith has also been working on new music with Joyner Lucas. Lucas recently wished Smith a 'Happy Birthday' by sharing a clip of them both in the studio.



The BET Hip Hop Awards will feature other performances from Offset, Sexyy Red, DaBaby, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Bow Wow and plenty. Catch the awards show on BET on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.