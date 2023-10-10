Fat Joe Says He Reached Out To Will Smith For Hip Hop 50 Tribute
By Tony M. Centeno
October 10, 2023
Fat Joe went above and beyond to cook up the best tribute to Hip Hop's 50th anniversary. He even tried to get Will Smith to pull up to the show.
According to a report People published on Monday, October 9, Joey Crack attempted to book The Fresh Prince for a rare performance as part of a Hip Hop 50 tribute at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. Joe, who will return as the host and executive producer of the annual awards show, originally wanted Smith to come through to perform his hit "Summertime." Unfortunately, Smith wasn't able to make it.
"You know who I didn't successfully get was Will Smith," Joe said. "I was really trying to get Will Smith to come out and do 'Summertime.' He's filming Bad Boys, but we tried. We try to pull off a miracle if we can. We try to pull a cloud out of the sky."
It's been a minute since Smith hit the stage to perform. The last time he picked up the mic was when he shared the stage with his kids Jaden and Willow at Coachella in 2019. Smith has been out of the spotlight recently, especially after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last year. However, he returned late last year to promote his latest film Emancipation. Smith has also been working on new music with Joyner Lucas. Lucas recently wished Smith a 'Happy Birthday' by sharing a clip of them both in the studio.
The BET Hip Hop Awards will feature other performances from Offset, Sexyy Red, DaBaby, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Bow Wow and plenty. Catch the awards show on BET on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m.