A Florida bus driver was booked into jail after she was accused of leaving a 4-year-old girl unattended while running errands, according to WSVN. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Elizabeth Carrero of Miami Gardens last week for the incident, which happened on September 19.

Carrero picked up the young girl and 11 more children at 7:30 a.m. and dropped off most of the kids at school roughly 15 minutes later, according to an arrest report. Officials claim she drove to the bank, visited a mechanic to fix the vehicle's air filter, and stopped at a gas station to fuel up. This all allegedly happened while the 4-year-old was "unknowingly sleeping" inside the bus, police wrote.

The 33-year-old reportedly went home and started making breakfast after she finished her errands. A neighbor spotted the girl stepping off the bus and sweating heavily around 11 a.m., police said. The neighbor told officers they knocked on Carrero's door to alert her about the child. Carrero then called the student's parents to pick her up.

The bus driver turned herself in on October 5 and was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm on October 5. She was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.