Florida City Ranked High Among The Best Places To Drive In The U.S.

Driving is an essential part of everyday living, from running errands to heading to work or school. It can also be more troublesome depending on where you live. Higher insurance premiums, horrible traffic, and nightmarish road conditions are some of the many headaches motorists have to grapple with. While no place is perfect, many places in the United States don't suffer from some of these issues.

If you're curious about whether you live in a driver-friendly city, WalletHub revealed the best and worst cities to drive in the U.S. Analysts determined their 2023 picks by "the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness. Our data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita," according to the financial website.

When it comes to the best, a popular Florida destination broke into the Top 10: Jacksonville! The iconic city got the highest marks in the "Cost of Ownership & Maintenance" category, which factors in average gas prices, auto maintenance costs, car insurance premiums, and more.

Tampa was close behind at No. 13. Hialeah was the lowest-ranked Florida city at No. 77.

Below are the Top 10 best places to drive in America:

Corpus Christi, Texas Raleigh, North Carolina Boise, Idaho Plano, Texas Scottsdale, Arizona Greensboro, North Carolina Laredo, Texas Lubbock, Texas Lincoln, Nebraska Jacksonville, Florida

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.