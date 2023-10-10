How To Relive The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival On Hulu

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival took over T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago, and it was a weekend full of incredible live performances from some of the biggest artists and bands in the world.

Lighting up the stage this year was a star-studded lineup, including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more. From nostalgic performances to surprise guests, this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival had it all.

If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10th through October 31st.

Check out what you can expect to see from the special below.