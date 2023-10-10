How To Relive The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival On Hulu
By Taylor Fields
October 10, 2023
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival took over T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago, and it was a weekend full of incredible live performances from some of the biggest artists and bands in the world.
Lighting up the stage this year was a star-studded lineup, including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Travis Scott and more. From nostalgic performances to surprise guests, this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival had it all.
If you missed any of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, or just want to relive the weekend, you can watch all of the best moments on demand on Hulu from October 10th through October 31st.
Check out what you can expect to see from the special below.
Fall Out Boy lit their heads on fire while performing their rendition of a Billy Joel classic
After a set full of fan-favorites including "Sugar" and "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs," Fall Out Boy closed out the show with a bang, by performing with fires blazing on their heads while performing "We Didn’t Start The Fire," their updated 2023 cover of Billy Joel's 1989 hit.
Travis Scott brought some fan favorites to life during his explosive performance
Chase B held it down at the DJ booth while Scott performed new music from his latest album, which dropped over the summer. He also belted out fan favorites like "No Bystanders," "Antidote," "Sicko Mode" and "Goosebumps."
Thirty Seconds To Mars' Jared Leto joined fans as the band performed one of their beloved hits
After a set full of fan favorites and new songs, Jared Leto brought fans up on stage to rock out to one of their biggest hits, "The Kill," from their second album A Beautiful Lie. For the rest of the audience who didn't make it up onstage, Leto walked through the crowd and interacted with fans before closing out the set.
Foo Fighters got the crowd rocking out with their energetic career-spanning set
The Foo Fighters took the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival for the very first time, performing an incredible set of some of their biggest hits from their nearly three-decade long career. A Foo Fighters concert or festival appearance is often quite lengthy, but as Dave Grohl told the crowd, the band condensed what is normally a three-hour set into a little more than a half an hour to treat the Las Vegas audience to 28 years worth of musical highlights.
Public Enemy brought back all the classics
Chuck D and Flavor Flav kicked their set off by performing beloved classics including "Fight The Power" and "Shut 'Em Up."
Kelly Clarkson had an epic mic drop moment with a 'Since U Been Gone' lyric swap
The star performed one of her most iconic hit throughout her career, prompting an epic singalong with the crowd: "Since U Been Gone," an empowering anthem that appeared on her 12-track Breakaway album in 2004. Notably, Clarkson made a lyric swap at the end of “Since U Been Gone,” singing: "I'm so happy now that you’re gone."
Lil Wayne performed all his fan favorites and teased more new music
Weezy kicked things off with "John" before he busted out various classics like "6 Foot 7 Foot," "A Milli," "Lollipop," "Blunt Blowin," "Rich As F**k," "Love Me" and his hit off Tha Carter V, "Uproar." With the support of his DJ and a drummer.
Lenny Kravitz rocked out with all of his biggest hits
After his full-throttle performance, and hosting, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year, Kravitz's iHeart Festival performance was no different as he treated the crowd to some of their favorites, including his cover of The Guess Who's 1970 hit, "American Woman," "Fly Away," from his fifth studio album 5, and more.
TLC paid homage to the late Lisa 'LeftEye' Lopes in heartwarming tribute
The spirit of the late Lisa "LeftEye" Lopes was felt during T-Boz and Chili's performances of "Ain't Too Proud" and "What About Your Friends," and they paid homage to LeftEye right before they got into "Waterfalls."
Sheryl Crow got nostalgic with 90s throwbacks
Crow took everyone on a trip back to the 90s with her performances of “If It Makes You Happy,” featured on her self-titled project that made its debut mid-decade, and “My Favorite Mistake.”
Lil Durk surprises the crowd with J. Cole to perform 'All My Life' together for the first time
During his set, Lil Durk brought out J. Cole to perform their collaboration "All My Life" together for the first time ever.
Tim McGraw fired up the crowd with decades of his iconic hits
A country icon like Tim McGraw has a number of unforgettable hits from his career-spanning set, and he performed some of his best including "Live Like You Were Dying" and "Standing Room Only."
Miguel delivered an electrifying set
The multifaceted singer took over the stage as he played his guitar alongside his live band, performing songs including "Sky Walker" and "Sure Thing."
Kane Brown surprised the crowd with two surprise guests
The country singer/songwriter had two big surprises up his sleeve during his set when he invited his wife, Katelyn Brown, out to sing "Thank God," followed by Khalid to help him sing their collab "Be Like That."