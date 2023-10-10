Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The Entire State

It's soup season!

What's your favorite kind of soup? Do you enjoy a hearty tomato bisque and minestrone, or broccoli cheese and French onion in a bread bowl? Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in each state that serves the best soup around. Be it fresh local ingredients, excellent service, or menu variety, something about this restaurant and its stand-out soups keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Food Network, the best soup in all of Illinois is served at Hugo's Frog Bar located across the state. Food Network recommended ordering the Bookbinder Soup.

Here's what Food Network had to say about the restaurant that serves the best soup in the entire state:

"In 1893 Charles Bookbinder created this iconic namesake soup in Philadelphia. It somehow made its way to Chicago, where it became an iconic inclusion at the Drake Hotel's now-closed Cape Cod Room and at Hugo's Frog Bar, where it's been a menu favorite since opening day. The soup is traditionally made with snapping turtle, but Hugo's puts its own twist on the dish by using fresh Lake Superior white fish. The tomato-based soup also has vegetables and a kick of Louisiana hot sauce."

For a continued list of the best places to order soup across the country visit foodnetwork.com.