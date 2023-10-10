Invasive Species Seen In Large Numbers Near Kentucky

The presence of lanternflies has become a significant nuisance in affected areas, including the Kentucky border.

In 2014, the United States encountered its first official sighting of spotted lanternflies at a Pennsylvania landscaping facility that had imported stone from overseas. Since that initial discovery, these invasive pests have managed to infiltrate several major U.S. cities.

These insects can multiply rapidly, often falling from trees and landing on unsuspecting individuals. Although they don't pose a direct threat by biting or stinging, the experience of having a one-inch-long insect unexpectedly alight on you is disconcerting, as described by Dr. Jonathan Larson, a University of Kentucky Extension entomologist.

Recently, Cincinnati reported an increasing number of lanternfly sightings, prompting city officials to raise awareness among Kentuckians, alerting them to the possibility of these invasive bugs making their way into the Bluegrass state.

Lanternflies have a unique behavior of laying their eggs not only on trees and shrubs but also on vehicles like trucks, cars, and trains. This means anyone traveling to affected states might unknowingly transport these unwanted visitors on the undersides of their vehicles.

These invasive insects have the potential to wreak havoc on various crops, particularly vineyards and grape production.

Unfortunately, since lanternflies are not native to the U.S., there is no foolproof method to prevent their spread, aside from immediate extermination upon sighting.

Dr. Larson suggests reporting any sightings to the invasive species hotline at report-a-pest@uky.edu along with a photo, to aid in monitoring and managing this pest invasion.