Lana Del Rey Lays Into Christian Influencer Who Accused Her Of Witchcraft

Lana Del Rey made headlines in August when an invisible force knocked down the crowd during her set at Foro Sol in Mexico City. At the time, crowd science expert G. Keith Still suggested it may have been caused by a phenomenon called “progressive crowd collapse" that happens when “the momentum of one person knocking into another increases significantly,” but Traci Coston had another theory.

While footage of the bizarre incident circulated around the internet, the Christian influencer posted a video captioned “Demonic Energy Knocks Over Lana Del Rey Crowd” that accused the singer-songwriter of "witchcraft."

In the video, Coston said demons were being “invited into the crowd and into you when you attend.”

“These demons will destroy your life. How do I know? Because people come to me for deliverance to get rid of the demons that they get through stuff like this,” she proclaimed.

Dey Rey recently stumbled upon the clip and laid into Coston in the comments writing “B***h I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” she wrote (via Stereogum). “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way.” As NME points out, the singer has been to church gatherings this year and has said in interviews that she believes in god.

Coston has since turned off comments on the reel, but you can watch it below.