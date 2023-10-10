LL COOL J, Rakim & More Honor DJ Marley Marl With 'I Am Hip Hop Award'

"I accept this award, but I gotta share it with Mr. Magic, rest in peace," Marl said. "One of us made it brother! This goes to you."



Marley Marl is considered the first "super producer" in Hip-Hop. He produced entire albums for Eric B. and Rakim, LL COOL J, Roxanne Shante, Kool G Rap, Big Daddy Kane and more. The festivities continued with a rare performance from Rakim and LL COOL J. The other half of Eric B and Rakim performed the duo's classics like "Paid In Full" while LL dominated the stage with hits like "Mama Said Knock You Out," "Around The Way Girl" and more.



Marley Marl wasn't the only honoree of the night. The DJ's and producers were saluted during a massive tribute performance featuring Kid Capri, DJ Drama, Spinderella and more. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland received the "Rock The Bells Culture Influence Award" for their contributions to Hip-Hop and their popular battle platform Verzuz.



Watch the entire tribute to DJ Marley Marl below.