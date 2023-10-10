LL COOL J, Rakim & More Honor DJ Marley Marl With 'I Am Hip Hop Award'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2023
Queenbridge's own DJ Marley Marl has been honored after serving as a pioneer in Hip-Hop for decades.
On Tuesday night, October 10, the iconic DJ and producer, who invented the art of sampling, became the latest recipient of the "I Am Hip Hop" Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. Before Marl hit the stage, he was saluted by the likes of DJ Jazzy Jeff, Eminem, Roxanne Shante, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The latter duo also presented him with the award. During his acceptance speech, the leader of the Juice Crew recalled the biggest moments of his groundbreaking career. He also dedicated the award to the late Mr. Magic.
"Hangin' pictures on my wall. Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl."
Our 'I am Hip Hop' award winner Marley Marl is getting his flowers for all of his contributions and influence in hip hop
"I accept this award, but I gotta share it with Mr. Magic, rest in peace," Marl said. "One of us made it brother! This goes to you."
Marley Marl is considered the first "super producer" in Hip-Hop. He produced entire albums for Eric B. and Rakim, LL COOL J, Roxanne Shante, Kool G Rap, Big Daddy Kane and more. The festivities continued with a rare performance from Rakim and LL COOL J. The other half of Eric B and Rakim performed the duo's classics like "Paid In Full" while LL dominated the stage with hits like "Mama Said Knock You Out," "Around The Way Girl" and more.
Marley Marl wasn't the only honoree of the night. The DJ's and producers were saluted during a massive tribute performance featuring Kid Capri, DJ Drama, Spinderella and more. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland received the "Rock The Bells Culture Influence Award" for their contributions to Hip-Hop and their popular battle platform Verzuz.
Watch the entire tribute to DJ Marley Marl below.
NOW THIS IS WHAT HIP HOP WAS BUILT ON
What an incredible tribute by @djjazzyjeff215, @thegodrakim, and @llcoolj