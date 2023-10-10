Mariah The Scientist Reveals How Young Thug Passes The Time In Jail

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have been romantically tied since they first collaborated on the singer's track "Walked In" off her 2021 album Ry Ry World. They fueled more speculation about their relationship when they appeared in the music video for the song at the top of 2022, which shows them getting married while surrounded by their famous friends like Gunna and others.



Following Thugger's arrest in May 2022, Mariah was spotted with a "Free Young Thug" sign during one of her shows that same month. The singer officially confirmed their relationship status in a social media post a few months later. In the post, she showed off a photo of her hotel room that was full of rose petals and balloons from Thug. Some fans believed that Mariah would eventually break up while he was behind bars.



“They probably do, but I don’t give a f**k,” she told TMZ. “I love him and I won’t be doing that. We’re great.”



Watch her entire interview above.

