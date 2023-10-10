Mariah The Scientist Reveals How Young Thug Passes The Time In Jail
By Tony M. Centeno
October 10, 2023
Young Thug's current love interest has revealed how the incarcerated rapper is passing the time while he's in jail.
In an interview TMZ published on Monday, October 9, Mariah The Scientist opened up about how Thugger's been doing since he was locked up last year in connection to YSL's ongoing RICO case. The R&B singer told the outlet that the Georgia native spends most of his time feeding into the one addiction he's allowed to have: video games.
“He has an iPad and he plays Candy Crush,” Mariah said. “He plays Candy Crush every f**king day.”
Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have been romantically tied since they first collaborated on the singer's track "Walked In" off her 2021 album Ry Ry World. They fueled more speculation about their relationship when they appeared in the music video for the song at the top of 2022, which shows them getting married while surrounded by their famous friends like Gunna and others.
Following Thugger's arrest in May 2022, Mariah was spotted with a "Free Young Thug" sign during one of her shows that same month. The singer officially confirmed their relationship status in a social media post a few months later. In the post, she showed off a photo of her hotel room that was full of rose petals and balloons from Thug. Some fans believed that Mariah would eventually break up while he was behind bars.
“They probably do, but I don’t give a f**k,” she told TMZ. “I love him and I won’t be doing that. We’re great.”
Watch her entire interview above.