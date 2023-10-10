Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The Entire State

It's soup season!

What's your favorite kind of soup? Do you enjoy a hearty tomato bisque and minestrone, or broccoli cheese and French onion in a bread bowl? Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in each state that serves the best soup around. Be it fresh local ingredients, excellent service, or menu variety, something about this restaurant and its stand-out soups keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Food Network, the best soup in all of Massachusetts is served at Legal Seafood located across the state. Food Network recommended ordering the New England Clam Chowder.

Here's what Food Network had to say about the restaurant that serves the best soup in the entire state:

"New England conjures thoughts of summer lobster rolls and oysters on the half shell; in winter, it also means a piping bowl of creamy clam chowder. Legal Seafood's version has become so famous they now ship it all over the world. The soup starts with a cream base sprinkled with herbs and dotted with fresh Cape Cod clams. Served with oyster crackers, it's hearty enough to help warm the coldest New England winter."

For a continued list of the best places to order soup across the country visit foodnetwork.com.