Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The Entire State

What's your favorite kind of soup? Do you enjoy a hearty tomato bisque and minestrone, or broccoli cheese and French onion in a bread bowl? Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in each state that serves the best soup around. Be it fresh local ingredients, excellent service, or menu variety, something about this restaurant and its stand-out soups keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Food Network, the best soup in all of Michigan is served at Buddy's Pizza located across the state. Food Network recommended ordering the Minestrone Soup.

Here's what Food Network had to say about the restaurant that serves the best soup in the entire state:

"Buddy’s may be known first for Detroit-style pizza, but it’s the chunky Minestrone soup that has been on the menu since day one. In 1946, Connie Piccinato brought this family recipe to the restaurant and it’s been a hit ever since. The minestrone is thicker than your average bowl of the Italian soup and is loaded with chunks of zucchini, carrots, cannellini beans, celery, onions, potatoes and macaroni noodles."

For a continued list of the best places to order soup across the country visit foodnetwork.com.