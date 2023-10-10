Mother Of YG's Children Reportedly Involved In Fatal Car Crash
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2023
The mother of YG's children was involved in a car crash that left an elderly woman dead.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday night, October 10, Catelyn Sparks was driving in her 2023 Tesla in Los Angeles when an 89-year-old woman attempted to make U-turn in front her car. Sparks ended up hitting the woman's 1985 Cadillac on the driver's side. Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene and Sparks was sent to the hospital for her minor injuries. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Sparks did not commit a crime.
There's no on the status of the California native and his baby mama's relationship. They share two young daughters, Harmony and Vibe. However, YG has been reportedly dating Saweetie for the past few months. Earlier this year, the couple were spotted out on a romantic vacation in Cabos. Paparazzi photos revealed the artists making out at the hotel pool. Fans thought the photos made Sparks feel some type of way after she posted an interesting message on her Instagram Story.
"Just because we got the same blood don't make us family & just because we got kids don't make us family... cuz with 'family' like mine ? I rather not have any," she wrote.
As far as the accident goes, law enforcement did not find any drugs or alcohol and ruled the woman's death as an accident. YG has not publicly commented on the situation.