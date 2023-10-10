Mother Of YG's Children Reportedly Involved In Fatal Car Crash

There's no on the status of the California native and his baby mama's relationship. They share two young daughters, Harmony and Vibe. However, YG has been reportedly dating Saweetie for the past few months. Earlier this year, the couple were spotted out on a romantic vacation in Cabos. Paparazzi photos revealed the artists making out at the hotel pool. Fans thought the photos made Sparks feel some type of way after she posted an interesting message on her Instagram Story.



"Just because we got the same blood don't make us family & just because we got kids don't make us family... cuz with 'family' like mine ? I rather not have any," she wrote.



As far as the accident goes, law enforcement did not find any drugs or alcohol and ruled the woman's death as an accident. YG has not publicly commented on the situation.

